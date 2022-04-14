MIASF to host annual Plywood Regatta

Marine Industries Association of South Florida announces marine tech apprentice program

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) is on track to host its 25th Annual Plywood Regatta at the end of April. With the mission of ‘building boating’s future…today!’, this annual event invites students to build sea-worthy vessels out of simple tools and supplies and then race their creations in a series of heats to determine an overall champion.

Scheduled to take place April 30 - May 1 at Dania Beach, each team of students will be mentored by a marine industry professional. Once a team completes their boat, using only plywood, zip ties, and 5200 caulk, Danielle Perry, local marine artist, will help the students mix their own paint colors to decorate their boats.

The students will return on Sunday to test their vessels in a series of divisional heats as two team members paddle their boats on a course as fast as they can. While some boats will float and others won’t, all students will have the chance to win one of our spirit awards, division awards, or coveted overall top team award. In addition to the awards handed out at the end of the event, MIASF also recognizes graduating seniors participating in the event and awards them scholarships as they pursue their post-secondary education goals and a marine industry career. In 2019, the last year Plywood Regatta was held in its traditional format due to the pandemic, MIASF awarded more than $5,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors.

Students interested in participating in this year’s event can still register online at www.plywoodregatta.org or by emailing info@miasf.org. The deadline to register is Friday, April 22, 2022.