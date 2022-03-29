Sea-Doo Switch named Edison Award finalist

The new Sea-Doo Switch has picked up multiple awards within the last few months, and most recently nominated in the Sports and Recreation category for the Edison Award.

Originally established in 1987, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world and is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

“The Sea-Doo Switch is a pontoon boat for a whole new generation. It expands the possibilities of fun and adventure on the water at an affordable price, thanks to its innovative concept & revolutionary design," the nomination said. "Its unique modularity and shared technologies with a personal watercraft create a unique experience on the water.”

Read the full Edison Award nomination here.