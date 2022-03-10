Simrad announces exclusive partnership with NauticStar

Simrad products will be the exclusive marine electronics for NauticStar Boats as part of an expanded partnership announced recently.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with NauticStar Boats and look forward to providing their customers the best in navigation systems,” said Les Ares, Director of boat builder and OEM sales. “Innovative technology and premium features define our products and pairing them with NauticStar’s top-quality boats is the perfect combination for every on-the-water adventure from tournament fishing to sandbar outings.”

A variety of new, model year 2022 NauticStar Boats will feature a range of Simrad multi-functional displays. The Bay Boat and Hybrid Boat lines will offer a variety of options including the Cruise 5-inch chartplotter, the GO 7, 9 and 12-inch navigation displays and the 12-inch NSSevo3s integrated display. Deck Boats will feature the Cruise 5-inch chartplotter, and will offer several options for upgrades, while Offshore Boats will offer a range from the GO 9- and 12-inch navigation displays to two 16-inch NSOevo3S integrated displays.

“We are pleased to partner with the world leader in marine technologies and provide a seamless experience to our customers,” said David Porthouse, Director of business development. “Our goal is to provide a truly integrated boating experience and together with Simrad we will deliver that.”