NMMA issues last call for 2022 Minneapolis Innovation Award entries

The Innovation Awards are returning in-person to the Progressive Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show, and the call for entries is open through Friday, Dec. 17. The Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in four product categories:

Aluminum fishing boats

Fiberglass fishing boats

Pontoon boats

Furnishings — New for 2022

All Innovation Award entrants gain valuable product exposure, including:

Innovation Award signage—identifies your product as cutting-edge to the public and industry stakeholders

Product review before top marine journalists

Display on Innovation Way—all products entered will be represented in a second location of the boat show

The entry window is open through December 17, 2021.

Any contracted exhibitor who meets the Rules and Regulations may enter. For complete program details, please visit the Minneapolis Innovation Awards webpage. Contact Rachel Harmon with questions, rharmon@nmma.org.