Monterey and Blackfin Boats plans manufacturing expansion

Monterey and Blackfin Boats is announcing a planned expansion project to add an additional 50,000 square feet of manufacturing space and additional production staff which will enable them to significantly increase their production capacity.

This comes as Monterey and Blackfin recently added more than 55,000 square footage of manufacturing space to accommodate production needs due to the recent increase in worldwide consumption and consumer demand.

The expansion will bring the footprint to 485,000 square feet. An additional 150 jobs will also be added over the next several months. Currently, Monterey and Blackfin Boats employs more than 500 employees, and when hired the additional staff will bring the total production staff to 675.

“Monterey and Blackfin Boats have seen substantial growth in the last two years and will see continued growth in the future with new stern drive and outboard models. In addition to our continued growth in North America, we expect accelerated growth in our international markets, especially in the countries of the EU. The 25% tariff on U.S. Boats exported to the EU is scheduled to end in the near future, and will fuel an immediate surge in our EU boat sales,” said Robert Pita, President of Monterey and Blackfin Boats in a prepared press release.

Brothers Charles and Jeff Marshall, Co-Chairmen of Monterey and Blackfin Boats, began their journey in 1985 designing, developing, engineering and building boats, and are one of the few family-owned boat manufacturers in the industry today still owned and operated by the founders.

“We feel the increase in manufacturing space and skilled staff will allow us to increase the production capacity we need in order to meet consumer demand for the next two years, while also providing us with the ability to continue to develop, design and introduce new models," added Charles Marshall in the press announcement.