MRAA details full education lineup for Dealer Week

MRAA's Dealer Week has announced their education lineup. The event will take place in Austin, Tx., Dec. 6-9 and online, Jan. 11-13. Attendees who sign up for the in-person event will receive complimentary access to Dealer Week Online. For those who are unable to attend in person, a separate online-only registration is also available.

“We waited longer than usual to finalize our schedule this year,” said Mike Davin, Brand Director at MRAA. “That was primarily because we wanted to ensure we weren’t focused on what happened in the past, but instead on the challenges dealers tell us they are concerned about going into next year.”

The complete schedule of events is now available online at DealerWeek.com/schedule and DealerWeek.com/online.

