Bass Cat fills the boat with school supplies

Bass Cat and Yar-Craft Boats focused on a season of serving this fall with collecting school supplies and doing a lake clean up.

Team members came up with “Fill the Boat with School Supplies” campaign. Over 200 pounds of supplies were donated. People brought in paper, pens, pencils, folders, notebooks, calculators, erasers, glue, crayons, colored pencils, back packs, and more. These supplies were given to the Mountain Home School District who distributed the items to local schools in their county. This was based on the current needs of students from 1st to 12th grade.

The company had a team of volunteers to do a cleanup at Lake Norfork. The group utilized the Correct Craft Lake Clean Up Boat that equipped with a vacuum that collects pollutants and gathered waste in hard-to-reach areas. The Lake Cleanup Boat was made to protect neighborhoods, parks, lakes, and rivers throughout the U.S., and it is going to every Correct Craft company to do a cleanup initiative.

Rick Pierce President of Bass Cat and Yar-Craft Boats stated, “We all must be stewards or our communities. It’s a pleasure to help from the baby bottle program to educational supply needs, even stomping out the trash left on our waterway, our team is engaged in being a benefit Arkansas. The area gives so much to us, it’s only right we give back”