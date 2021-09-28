Boating Industry names Centurion and Supreme President Paul Singer 2021 Mover & Shaker of the Year

Boating Industry is pleased and proud to announce the 11th annual Mover & Shaker of the Year Award goes to Paul Singer, President, Centurion and Supreme.

The award recognizes innovative leaders and pioneers in the recreational boating industry who are not only endeavoring to grow and improve their own companies, but indeed make the entire industry better.

“I’m actually at a loss for words, and for those who know me they know that’s not normal,” said Singer, when told of the award. “I am very grateful for sure, but as anyone in a leadership position will tell you, when you receive recognition such as this you certainly didn’t do it alone.”

Singer was selected from among dozens of nominations, which is quite remarkable given how busy everyone has been during this tumultuous time. The entire staff at Boating Industry and EPG Media is appreciative of the response and the time invested by so many to submit nominations.

Joining Singer this year as Mover & Shaker finalists are Brenna Preisser, President, Business Acceleration and CHRO at Brunswick Corporation, Robert Newsome, SVP of Operations at NMMA, and Bryan Venberg, CHRO and Head of Supply Chain at West Marine.

“Our award goes annually to those uncommon leaders who embrace the challenge of change, and that leadership is especially needed during a time where about the only constant has been change,” said David Gee, Boating Industry content director and editor-in-chief. “All of those things certainly apply to Paul Singer, and our other finalists, and we offer our sincere congratulations to all of them, and the teams that stand behind them.”

For the interviews with 2021 Mover & Shaker of the Year Paul Singer and all the other finalists, please see the October issue of Boating Industry.

And Singer will be kicking off the ELEVATE Summit conference in Atlanta on November 8 with his Fireside Chat, where you can learn more about how to create a winning culture.