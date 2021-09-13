Ingenity Electric appears at boat shows around the world

The Super Air Nautique GS22E powered by Ingenity Electric will be on display at boat shows in Germany and the U.S.

While many have eagerly waited to see the first electric watersports boat model, it will be at the Boats Afloat Show in Seattle, Washington, this week. The show will take place on September 16th – 19th, and after the show, the boat will be available for demos on South Lake Union.

For those on the other side of the world, the Super Air Nautique GS22E will be in Germany at the 60th Interboot. The International Watersports Exhibition will be held on September 18th – 26th. In Friedrichshafen, you can see what all the talk about is at booth B2-204.

Sean Marrero, President of Ingenity Electric stated, “There has been a lot of talk about the robust Ingenity electric drive system and we are excited to show it to you first hand. Using the existing engine compartment, Ingenity has incorporated an extremely energy-dense battery and propulsion system into the boat without compromising any of the current storage space or performance characteristics."

With 124 kW of stored energy, the Ingenity battery allows for two to three hours of typical watersports use and can be recharged in as little as 90 minutes. It has cells from top-tier suppliers and the latest in cooling and safety technology. The battery management system is designed for thousands of cycles which equates to many years of use powering a boat.