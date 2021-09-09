Voting opens for NMEA 2021 Product of Excellence Awards

Voting has begun for the National Marine Electronics Association’s (NMEA) coveted Product of Excellence Awards Program. Voting for the awards is limited to NMEA members and winners will be announced at the NMEA Marine Electronics Conference & Expo on Thursday evening, Sept. 23. This year the 2021 NMEA Marine Electronics Conference & Expo will be held in-person at the Orlando Doubletree Hotel at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL, Sept. 20–24. Registration is now open at www.expo.nmea.org for the largest industry trade event focusing strictly on marine electronics.

The NMEA Product of Excellence Awards are made in 18 product categories, including fishfinder, radar, autopilot, multi-function display, satellite communications antenna, satellite tv antenna, marine VHF, AIS, NMEA 2000 sensor, Wi-Fi/cellular device, marine app-utility, multimedia entertainment, marine camera, remote monitoring, safety device, commercial product, marine PC software, and marine specialty product.

“NMEA members and the boating public have come to respect the NMEA Product of Excellence Awards as one that recognizes the most popular, top-performing products available,” said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA president and executive director. “The Awards recognize both products that are relatively new to market as well as some products that have been tested and have proven to be top performing products over several years.”

Recognized as one of the top awards in the marine industry, the NMEA Product of Excellence Awards is the only awards program that focuses solely on marine electronics technology and services.