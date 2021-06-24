Southern Marinas acquires Ocean Isle Marina

Southern Marinas Holdings II, LLC, a partnership between a Denver-based private investment firm and Southern Marinas, announced the purchase of Ocean Isle Marina in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

Located along North Carolina’s Intracoastal Waterway, Ocean Isle Marina is a full-service marina with best-in-class amenities providing the perfect home port for boaters looking for year-round storage and transient dockage. The marina features 460 dry storage and wet slips that can accommodate vessels up to 40 feet, a comprehensive service department, fuel dock, ship’s store, and boat rentals. Ocean Isle is located ten minutes from the nearest inlet providing quick access to the Atlantic Ocean for its boating, fishing, and rental fleet clientele.

“We are fortunate to acquire such a wonderful asset in this vibrant boating community,” said Andrew Gendron, principal and chief investment officer with Southern Marinas. “Ocean Isle is the perfect addition to Southern’s growing portfolio of premier marinas, and we look forward to further enhancing the customer experience at this location.”