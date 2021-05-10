Coast Guard Foundation announces 2021 Run to Remember

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced its annual Run to Remember. The event honors Coast Guard Fallen Heroes and raises support for the organization’s tragedy assistance programs that support Coast Guard families in their time of need. The event will be held virtually over Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30, 2021.

Participants can choose their activity, such as running on a treadmill, jogging in their neighborhood, walking around the block or coming up with a unique way of memorializing these heroes. Once completed, participants are encouraged to send pictures to the event organizer to be shared on social media. As local and state guidelines evolve, supporters may be able to host an in-person Run to Remember event in their community. Visit the Run to Remember registration page to create your own local event.

One of the primary ways people join the Run to Remember efforts is through purchasing a commemorative t-shirt bearing the names of the fallen. With a $25 donation, supporters will receive a 2021 t-shirt in light heather blue, with this year’s logo and an American flag design on the back. Supporters are encouraged to order a t-shirt by May 18 to guarantee delivery by Friday, May 28 so they can take a photo in their new t-shirt to share on social media using the hashtags: #WeRemember #FallenHeroes #CoastGuardFoundation #RuntoRemember.

The Foundation offers a special thanks to Leidos, the 2021 Run to Remember corporate sponsor.

“Each year the Coast Guard Foundation Run to Remember event brings together thousands of people to acknowledge those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “2020 presented unique challenges due to the restriction of in-person gatherings. This did not stop thousands of military and civilian men, women and children from lending their support through virtual events across the country. We are grateful to Leidos and others who support our efforts to be there for those that selflessly serve in the United States Coast Guard.”

“Leidos is a strong supporter of the armed forces, both in our business and corporate responsibility,” said Jason O’Connor, senior vice president, Leidos Homeland Security Solutions. “We are honored to support those families who have lost their Coast Guard member in the line of duty and encourage others to join us in this year’s Run to Remember.”

To order a t-shirt, visit shopcgf.com/products/2021-coast-guard-foundation-run-to-remember-t-shirt. To find out more about how to show your support, click here. To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.