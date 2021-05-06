Lippert reports record Q1 results

Lippert announces first quarter revenue increase

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, recently reported first quarter 2021 results.

“We achieved a record $1 billion in revenue during the first quarter 2021, which is a watershed moment for Lippert and an extraordinary accomplishment considering the significant labor and supply chain headwinds the industry has faced. Our team’s agility, combined with our robust operational capabilities, allowed us to capitalize on the extraordinary demand across the outdoor recreation space to capture new growth opportunities and expand market share. At the same time, we amplified our efforts to deliver innovative products and enhance the customer experience, solidifying our position as a best-in-class supplier within the outdoor recreational community,” commented Jason Lippert, LCI Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “The wave of customers continuing to stream into the RV lifestyle is fueling one of the largest replacement cycles the industry has ever seen. This will undoubtedly serve as an additional tailwind to our already successful and fast-growing aftermarket business, which has nearly tripled in size over the last three years. Given the millions of RVs entering the parts replacement cycle, we remain confident that this will continue to propel our aftermarket business over the next several years.”

First Quarter 2021 Results

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $1.0 billion, an increase of 52% from 2020 first quarter net sales of $659.7 million. Net income in the first quarter of 2021 was $74.1 million, or $2.93 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.2 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021 was $125.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $75.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The company said the increase in year-over-year net sales for the first quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by record RV retail demand and strong aftermarket sales growth. Net sales from acquisitions completed in 2020 and 2021 contributed approximately $41 million in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, the start of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 had a negative impact on sales in that quarter.

“With heightened retail demand showing no signs of slowing and a long runway to get dealer inventories back to more normalized levels, Lippert is incredibly well-positioned as we move through 2021 and beyond. Our results over the last several quarters are a true testament to the strength of our leadership, team, and culture in withstanding operational turbulence and delivering superior performance,” continued Lippert. “I would like to thank all Lippert team members for their hard work in continuing to propel our business forward to drive value for our shareholders.”

The full Q1 FY21 results can be found here.