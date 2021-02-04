Suzuki chooses Tampa for U.S. HQ

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. has announced it has chosen Tampa as the corporate headquarters location of its new company, Suzuki Marine USA, LLC. The new company will be located at 13521 Prestige Place and plans to create numerous jobs over the next several years. Operations for Suzuki Marine USA, LLC are set to begin April 1, 2021. The new jobs created in Tampa will support Suzuki Marine’s corporate operations, dealer support and sales support.

“Tampa is the heart of the marine business in North America and we look forward to starting our operations here,” said Masahiro Yamamoto, President of Suzuki Marine USA, LLC. “We are confident that Tampa’s collaborative business climate, excellent quality of life and strategic location will help us build a successful company in the United States.”

“With our many vibrant waterfront communities and well-established marine industry, Suzuki Marine has picked the perfect location to establish its corporate headquarters,” said Pat Kemp, chair of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners. “We’re thrilled Suzuki Marine has chosen to invest in Hillsborough County. Its economic impact will be felt throughout our community for years to come.”

Suzuki Marine joins a growing list of companies that have announced plans to relocate or establish its corporate headquarters in Tampa and Hillsborough County, including Bertram Yachts, The Mosaic Company, Ekoa Brands, and OPSWAT.

“This project is an incredible win for our community and further evidence that we can support corporate headquarter operations for global companies,” said Mayor Jane Castor, City of Tampa. “Tampa’s business advantages, including its strong public-private partnerships, access to a highly skilled workforce, and outstanding quality of life, helped attract Suzuki Marine to our community.”

The location of Suzuki Marine USA, LLC. in Tampa was strategically chosen to expand Suzuki’s business, improve collaboration within the marine industry, and strengthen its relationship with boat builders, dealers, and vendors. The Gulf Coast location also provides convenient access to Suzuki’s new Marine Technical Center, which opened in Panama City, Florida in June 2020.

“We’ve worked hard over the last several years to attract more corporate headquarters to the Tampa Bay market,” said Jim Weiss, Chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and Credit Risk Executive with Fifth Third Bank. “Suzuki Marine recognizes that Hillsborough County provides the type of pro-business climate it needs to thrive. We’re confident that over time they will plant deep roots here and be highly successful.”