NATDA seeks nominations for new dealer advisory board

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) announced a call for nominations for its new Dealer Advisory Board. This Board will be involved in advising the association on dealer-related matters, concerns and support needs to improve upon benefits and offerings NATDA provides to its dealer members.

NATDA is searching for Dealer Members who are passionate about the industry and want to see it not only survive but grow within the years to come. Ideal candidates include those that would bring their experience, knowledge and know-how to the table while advising on overall industry needs and concerns. The Board will consist of active dealer members throughout the United States and Canada.

Requirements of participation would include:

One-year term of commitment

Representing NATDA as ambassadors of the association’s values

Being available for consultation throughout the year (minimal time requirement)

Attend scheduled quarterly calls with NATDA staff

Attend the annual NATDA Trailer Show and certain events, including a meeting with NATDA staff, as scheduling permits

Maintain an active membership with the association throughout the Board term

Participation will be recognized throughout the year on the NATDA website and at the annual NATDA Trailer Show. NATDA will also provide one free hotel night to all Board members during the NATDA Trailer Show. If you are interested in nominating yourself or someone else, please fill out the form provided in the link below. The deadline for submissions is February 24, 2021.

Nomination Form: https://bit.ly/3sVRoNH

For any questions or concerns, please call NATDA’s Director of Operations & Events, Andria Gibbon, CEM, at 727-360-0304 x102 or email andria@natda.org.

To learn more about NATDA and its mission, please visit natda.org.