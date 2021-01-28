President Biden signs Made in America Executive Order

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order (EO) entitled Ensuring the Future Is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers, which directs federal agencies to increase Buy American requirements for procuring goods and services from sources that maximize the use of U.S.-produced goods and U.S.-offered services.

President Biden’s EO creates a new “Made in America Office” within the White House to oversee and implement the EO’s directives, which pledges to close loopholes to the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) and change standards for determining domestic origin. Additionally, the EO directs the FAR Council to propose within 180 days several changes to existing Buy American Act standards, allowing for public comment during the rulemaking process.

The EO also directs all federal agencies to conduct a review of previous agency action, including suspending, revising, or rescinding agency actions that are inconsistent with the administration’s new EO. Furthermore, the EO directs all federal agencies to submit to the new Made in America Director a report on the agency’s implementation and compliance with domestic procurement laws and use of any “longstanding or nationwide waivers of any Made in America Laws.”

