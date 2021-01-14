Correct Craft announces expansions

Correct Craft announced significant expansions at two new facilities impacting four of its brands: Nautique Boats, Supreme Boats, Ingenity, and Watershed Innovation.

Correct Craft purchased a 300,000 square foot manufacturing plant across the street from its Central Florida factory where Nautique currently operates. Nautique will use this facility to increase its capacity in 2021. Nautique will move its upholstery, machine shop, marketing services, final detail, and shipping departments to the new facility.

Additionally, Watershed Innovation will use the new Central Florida facility to build its Ingenity electric boats and continue its other disruptive innovation projects.

Correct Craft also announced plans to begin building boats at a 160,000 square foot facility in Valdosta, Georgia. Supreme Boats will move its manufacturing operations from Merced, California into this new Georgia facility while its sister company, Centurion Boats will remain in California. Just last year the Merced Centurion and Supreme facility underwent a 20,000 square foot expansion, but more space for growth is still needed. This Georgia facility is not only an ideal location with boat building talent already in the community, but also a turnkey solution with its existing boat building layout. Supreme Boats will continue building boats in California until the transition in late spring of 2021 to Georgia. The move will allow both Centurion and Supreme to add extensive new boat production capacity.

Bill Yeargin CEO of Correct Craft stated, “Starting the new year with two major expansions is exciting for our team! Our company has grown dramatically the past decade and we are thankful to be continuing that trajectory.”

Yeargin added, “These expansions are exciting news for not only our team but also the scores of dealers who have been asking our team for additional product. However, the ultimate beneficiaries of these expansions will be our loyal customers who will enjoy the products produced by each of these Correct Craft companies.”