Sea Tow’s Kristen Frohnhoefer named Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year

Kristen Frohnhoefer, president of Sea Tow Services International, has been named the Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year by the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) Educational Foundation.

Frohnhoefer received the prestigious award during the virtual version of MRAA’s 2020 Dealer Week.

The Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year Award is named after the late Darlene Briggs who was admired for her tireless dedication to the marine industry.

The award is presented yearly to an outstanding woman who is actively involved in the marine industry. Recipients showcase “long and devoted service, untiring commitment, and the advancement of women in the marine business.”

“Kristen has been connected to the marine industry ever since childhood and has demonstrated an encouraging and inspiring spirit for women in her field,” said Natalie Briggs Carlson, executive director of the MRAA Educational Foundation. “Her ability to bring fresh and successful ideas to the industry and serve as a leader to all made her the perfect recipient for the 2020 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year Award.”

Frohnhoefer is the daughter of Sea Tow’s founder, Capt. Joe Frohnhoefer, and has spent over 25 years working with the company. In her current role as Sea Tow President, she is responsible for overseeing all internal operations such as the membership program, finance, marketing, sales, the technology infrastructure and the call center that supports the nationwide network.

She also serves as President of the Board of Directors of the Sea Tow Foundation, the 501c3 non-profit that promotes safe boating practices. Within the industry, Kristen serves on the Board of Directors of Marine Marketers of America and will assume the role of vice-chair in January 2021.

“I have always admired the accomplished women who have been recognized as the Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year and am honored and humbled to be recognized amongst them,” Frohnhoefer said. “It is times like these where I reflect on my own female role models throughout my life who made moments like these achievable. I am blessed to be supported by my amazing team at Sea Tow, including my mom Georgia Frohnhoefer who helped Sea Tow get started with my father in 1983.”