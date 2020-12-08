Dealer Week launches today

More than 930 dealership personnel have registered for Dealer Week 2020, the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas’ annual conference and expo, which kicks off online today.

“When we began creating a plan for a virtual conference back in March, we believed that an online platform could extend the reach of our educational content significantly,” explained Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. “We set an aggressive goal of hosting 1,000 dealers at Dealer Week 2020, and we are thrilled to be on the cusp of reaching that goal.”

The event offers more than 30 educational opportunities to prepare marine businesses for the year ahead. In addition to the keynote, there will be 18 education sessions spread over three pathways, several thought leader presentations, an awards program, dealer roundtable discussion sessions, and question-and-answer sessions with each of the event’s speakers. There are also more than 80 individual exhibit spaces hosted by partners with dealer-focused products and services to offer.

A resource for conference attendees is now available for download at DealerWeek.com. The publication was made possible by Discover Boating, powered by MRAA and NMMA.

Inside the 50-page, digital file is an attendee guide to Dealer Week online that includes tips, platform walk-throughs and best practices for making the virtual conference a rewarding and seamless experience.

The Float Plan also includes case studies on how dealerships will use Dealer Week 2020 to train their staff and to both gather and implement the training on individual, group and department levels. The Float Plan is designed to help lead dealers through the learning process not only during their Dealer Week education experience, but also as a reference guide post conference.

“We’re proud of our new strategic partnership with MRAA and being able to work together in attracting and retaining boat buyers to the boating lifestyle through Discover Boating,” said Ellen Bradley, Senior Vice President, marketing and communications at NMMA. “Discover Boating is uniquely positioned to reach potential boat buyers and expand the industry’s reach, while offering resources dealers can leverage to better connect with their customers and ultimately sell more boats. Dealer Week is a can’t-miss event where dealers will see Discover Boating in action as we collectively work to provide exceptional consumer experiences across all touchpoints.”