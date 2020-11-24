Home > News > Suppliers/Aftermarket > Miami Watersports Complex hosts first annual Jungle Jam competition

Miami Watersports Complex hosts first annual Jungle Jam competition

November 24, 2020

Miami Watersports Complex

Miami Watersports Complex (MWC) hosted its first annual Jungle Jam competition sponsored by Nautique and Hyperlite.

Jungle Jam is a competition utilized to encourage new riders to compete and incorporate the professional division. The competition hosted 47 riders where 20 of them competed for the first time.

“It’s really amazing seeing the community spirit here at Miami Watersports Complex, the atmosphere was electric for the entire event and we look forward to hosting many more in 2020,” stated Aktion Parks Director of Operations Kellan Rudnicki.

Bill Yeargin CEO of Correct Craft (owner of Aktion Parks) stated, “Each time we are able to host events such as the Jungle Jam we get more excited for the future of watersports. It is incredible to have nearly half of the competitors at MWC’s Jungle Jam be first time competitors.”

Beginner 
1st Blake Ferguson 
2nd Cash Frenz 
3rd Cooper Wasilewski 
4th Aaron Hernandez

Novice
1st Marcos Korn 
2nd Evan Rice 
3rd Ellie Tamir 
4th Martin Morales 

Intermediate 
1st Marcos Samayoa 
2nd Abimelec 
3rd Luis Leal 
4th Derek Gurka 
5th Emillo Lerma 

Advanced 
1st Mati Kornfeld 
2nd Aaron Cutler 
3rd Ethan Babil 
4th Ben Collins 
5th Fabreeze Cutto 

Open Men
1st Lucas Holmes 
2nd Maxx Evans 
3rd Joey Florio 
4th Bobby Trammell 
5th Victor Garcia 

