Miami Watersports Complex hosts first annual Jungle Jam competition

Miami Watersports Complex (MWC) hosted its first annual Jungle Jam competition sponsored by Nautique and Hyperlite.
Jungle Jam is a competition utilized to encourage new riders to compete and incorporate the professional division. The competition hosted 47 riders where 20 of them competed for the first time.
“It’s really amazing seeing the community spirit here at Miami Watersports Complex, the atmosphere was electric for the entire event and we look forward to hosting many more in 2020,” stated Aktion Parks Director of Operations Kellan Rudnicki.
Bill Yeargin CEO of Correct Craft (owner of Aktion Parks) stated, “Each time we are able to host events such as the Jungle Jam we get more excited for the future of watersports. It is incredible to have nearly half of the competitors at MWC’s Jungle Jam be first time competitors.”
Beginner
1st Blake Ferguson
2nd Cash Frenz
3rd Cooper Wasilewski
4th Aaron Hernandez
Novice
1st Marcos Korn
2nd Evan Rice
3rd Ellie Tamir
4th Martin Morales
Intermediate
1st Marcos Samayoa
2nd Abimelec
3rd Luis Leal
4th Derek Gurka
5th Emillo Lerma
Advanced
1st Mati Kornfeld
2nd Aaron Cutler
3rd Ethan Babil
4th Ben Collins
5th Fabreeze Cutto
Open Men
1st Lucas Holmes
2nd Maxx Evans
3rd Joey Florio
4th Bobby Trammell
5th Victor Garcia