Miami Watersports Complex hosts first annual Jungle Jam competition

Miami Watersports Complex (MWC) hosted its first annual Jungle Jam competition sponsored by Nautique and Hyperlite.

Jungle Jam is a competition utilized to encourage new riders to compete and incorporate the professional division. The competition hosted 47 riders where 20 of them competed for the first time.

“It’s really amazing seeing the community spirit here at Miami Watersports Complex, the atmosphere was electric for the entire event and we look forward to hosting many more in 2020,” stated Aktion Parks Director of Operations Kellan Rudnicki.

Bill Yeargin CEO of Correct Craft (owner of Aktion Parks) stated, “Each time we are able to host events such as the Jungle Jam we get more excited for the future of watersports. It is incredible to have nearly half of the competitors at MWC’s Jungle Jam be first time competitors.”

Beginner

1st Blake Ferguson

2nd Cash Frenz

3rd Cooper Wasilewski

4th Aaron Hernandez

Novice

1st Marcos Korn

2nd Evan Rice

3rd Ellie Tamir

4th Martin Morales



Intermediate

1st Marcos Samayoa

2nd Abimelec

3rd Luis Leal

4th Derek Gurka

5th Emillo Lerma



Advanced

1st Mati Kornfeld

2nd Aaron Cutler

3rd Ethan Babil

4th Ben Collins

5th Fabreeze Cutto



Open Men

1st Lucas Holmes

2nd Maxx Evans

3rd Joey Florio

4th Bobby Trammell

5th Victor Garcia