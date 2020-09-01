CED Marine names new SVP of business development

CED Marine has announced the hiring of Dustin Travis as their SVP of operations and business development in the company’s Rockledge, Florida location.

The company says Travis will play an integral part in building their management team with experienced industry veterans that will focus on the growth of CED.

“Growing up in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, I have always had an interest in being on the water," said Travis in a statement. "After I joined the United States Navy in 1998, I really found a passion for it. Over the past 22 years I have held almost every position onboard a boat and have worked for some of the best government and recreational manufacturers in the boating industry. I am excited to transition into my new role at CED Marine and continue to support the marine industry.”