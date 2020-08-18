Fountain adds to Florida dealer network

Fountain Powerboats continues its expansion into the highly competitive Florida market with the recent addition of Bonita Boat Center and Big Thunder Marine Palm Beach.

Both dealerships will carry the entire 2021 Fountain lineup, which includes 10 models of center consoles ranging in length from 34- to 43-feet.

"Bonita Boat Center is excited to partner with Fountain and believes the brand will be a great addition to our current line up," said vice president Joe Martin. "Fountain brings power, style, and efficiency. With proven track records, a strong history, and an innovative spirit, Bonita Boat Center and Fountain will give Southwest Florida customers an experience second to none."

Along with Bonita Boat Center, Big Thunder Marine recently announced a new location at PGA Marina in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

"Big Thunder has done a great job representing Fountain on Lake of the Ozarks, I'm excited about what they can do in Coast of Florida," says Fred Ross, owner of Iconic Marine Group which includes Fountain, Donzi and Baja boats.

To meet demand, Fountain Powerboats, has continued to operate at its Washington, N.C. manufacturing operations throughout the pandemic.

"We've never slowed down," said Fountain's Florida sales manager Mike Usina. "Both Bonita Boat Center and Big Thunder Marine are well regarded in the marine industry for customer service and a complete inventory. "They make the perfect addition to our rapidly expanding dealer network throughout the Southeast."