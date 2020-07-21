IBEX launches 2020 Innovation Awards Program

The prestigious Innovation Awards are transitioning to a virtual format as IBEX 2020 moves to an online experience. The 2020 Innovation Awards program will offer a way for the industry to recognize and honor innovation in new product development, while also giving deserved exposure to those exhibiting companies that participate.

Innovation Award entrants and honorees will receive the following exposure:

All product entries will be featured on the IBEX website prior to the virtual show launch and have a special callout as an entrant during the show.

The 2020 winners will be recognized during the virtual show (details to come on this).

A dedicated press release with the winning companies will be sent once awards are announced.

Post-show social media exposure for all winning products/exhibiting companies.

Post-show website exposure.

For program details visit https://www.ibexshow.com/innovation-awards-exhibitors/, or contact Rachel Harmon, Program Manager. ENTRY DEADLINE – AUGUST 14, 2020.