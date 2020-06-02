SmartPlug expands marketing team

SmartPlug Systems, manufacturer of safety-focused power delivery products for boats, RVs and specialty vehicles, has hired Roger Dillon for its newly created marketing coordinator position.

Dillon is taking on much of SmartPlug's creative and marketing portfolio. As such, he is responsible for all print and digital collateral, customer service, warranty fulfillment and developing programs to enhance the user experience.

Having been a key contributor to many renowned brands, Dillon has extensive experience in marketing, social media, packaging, corporate branding and trade show management. He has a Bachelor of Arts in fine arts from Washington State University.

"I'm excited about this new opportunity with SmartPlug," said Dillon, "and being part of the team that's pioneering the change to a safer, more secure and easier-to-use shore power system."

Dillon is working out of SmartPlug's Seattle headquarters.