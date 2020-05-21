Bass Cat and Yar-Craft Boats win ethics award

Bass Cat and Yar-Craft Boats have been named recipients of a Torch Award for Ethics by the Arkansas Better Business Bureau.

The distinction honors Arkansas companies demonstrating high standards of business practices aimed at creating trust among employees, customers and their communities.

Bass Cat and Yar-Craft were honored for their "Making Life Better" efforts. The company culture focuses on people, performance, and philanthropy (the organization's identity pyramid).

The companies provide employees an opportunity to participate in annual mission trips around the world with other Correct Craft brands to places like Mexico, Dominican Republic, Uganda, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. For the 2020 service trip, Bass Cat's sister companies are coming to Arkansas.

Among other outreach programs, Bass Cat has partnered with Arkansas State University–Mountain Home to create a curriculum aimed toward the boat building industry to assist with workforce training and development.

Rick Pierce, president of Bass Cat and Yar-Craft stated, "It is an honor for our team to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau. The BBB indicated that everything from our mission trips to our video series 'Who Took You Fishing' struck a chord with them on our culture. Culture is everything here and we accept the challenge to represent the ethical standard that the BBB is well known for."