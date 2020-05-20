Zhik foul weather gear provides some COVID-19 protection

With many sailors, yacht crews and marine businesses looking at getting back on the water safely, there is some Zhik foul weather gear that offers some facial protection too.

Originally designed to give facial protection from extreme ocean spray, the Hydrovison Adaptive Hood features a removable rigid face visor. Anti-fogging and made from a clear rigid plastic, the visor gives 110° vision and comes fitted to the Isotak X Offshore Jacket and Smock. When combined with the face shield, the sailor is completely protected from spray, wind and unwelcome moisture droplets. The entire hood can be unzipped from the smock and interchanged with other headwear.

As well as the Isotak Smock, the Hydrovision Adaptive Hood and visor is available as an accessory and zips onto Zhik’s Aroshell Smock. This light, highly versatile top is optimized for breathability and high activity afloat. Fully taped, it features adjustable ReziSeal neck and wrist seals for a comfortable watertight seal.

Another accessory in the protective head wear range, is the zip-on Superwarm Balaclava. By simply unzipping the Hydrovision Hood and switching in this 3mm neoprene balaclava provides facial protection.

The protective nose cover and perforated mouth allow unrestricted breathing. The hood and peak of the Balaclava can be folded back to worn as a neck buff, in milder conditions. With waterproof, glued and blind-stitched seams it gives excellent insulation in cold conditions as well as providing facial protection from the elements.

Also suitable for on-water personal protection is the versatile new Zhik Neck Gaitor. A textured knit is used to increase airflow around the mouth and nose and the pleated hem construction provides an optimal fit when pulled up around the face.