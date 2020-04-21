MRAA, Rollick expand partnership with MRAA member benefits

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas and Rollick announced an expansion of the organizations’ partnership, aimed at helping boat dealers attract new customers, enhance the customer experience, streamline the buying process and measure satisfaction throughout the sale and ownership cycles.

The expansion of this relationship gives MRAA member dealers discount access of 5% and MRAA Certified Dealers discount access of 15% off the monthly fees for Rollick’s new digital solutions, known as SalesDriver and ExperienceDriver.

“As we’ve grown our relationship with Rollick, we’ve always believed that the digital tools they offer to attract and retain customers would be a great asset to our dealers and our industry at large,” explains MRAA president Matt Gruhn. “As we launch this expansion, we’re reminded that tools like this make our dealerships particularly more effective when market conditions are tough and our dealers strive to find new ways to connect with and provide outstanding customer services for today’s boaters."

With the SalesDriver solution, dealers can display their inventory to a potential audience of over 250 million members and customers of America’s most trusted brands, such as AAA, Sam’s Club, Progressive, Allstate, as well as employees from organizations like IBM, Coca-Cola, Accenture, Home Depot and thousands more. As these consumers enter the buying funnel, Rollick provides its dealer partners a platform to utilize best-in-class quoting tools so they can provide customers with a transparent price and exceptional buying and ownership experience.

ExperienceDriver, the second solution to be co-marketed through the MRAA-Rollick partnership agreement, offers dealers a customer experience measurement solution that is scheduled to rollout later this year.

“ExperienceDriver will not only help dealers capture satisfaction data and reviews from their local customers, but will also consolidate and present the dealership’s satisfaction scores tied to the National Marine Manufacturers Association’s Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) program,” explains Rollick vice president Mike Adams.