Outdoor Industry webinar on producing, sourcing and donating PPE

A number of outdoor companies are answering the call for rapid production and deployment of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical devices to protect frontline workers from the spread of COVID-19.

Hear from a few brands that were early and successful in pivoting their operations. Find out how they quickly built relationships with local hospitals and frontline service providers to ensure products were getting into the right hands. Learn about key resources and important guidelines. Discover opportunities to collaborate with industry peers to take all of our efforts further faster.

When: Tuesday, April 14, 11:00 a.m. (MT)

Hosted By: Outdoor Industry Association and Snowsports Industries America

Panelists: Jason Duncan, VP Tactical and Innovation, Outdoor Research

Alex Adema, President & CEO, DPS Skis

Lyndi Bell, Consumer Experience Marketing Director, Chaco

Sarah Wood, Board Chair, North Carolina Recreation Coalition

Amy Allison, Director, North Carolina Office of Outdoor Recreation

Moderator: Kristin Carpenter, CEO, Verde Brand Communications

The webinar will consist of a 45-minute panel discussion followed by a 15-minute Q&A.

Go to outdoorindustry.org for more information or to register.