Golden redesigns kayak launch

Many paddlers find the act of getting into and out of a kayak nerve-racking, especially with onlookers. Even the most stable solo or tandem boat will wobble and slip. With Golden Boat Lifts' completely redesigned innovative Kayak Launch, it's easy to launch and recover with safety and confidence in less than 90 seconds, even from high docks and seawalls and areas with tidal fluctuation.

The kayak or canoe slides on to the twin bunks and is then lowered into the water using the crank. Paddlers descend the stair tread ladder and enter the boat, using the grab rail on the opposite side to steady themselves. The launch's stable platform minimizes the awkward movement common with boarding. Boaters then slide their vessels out into the open water. Upon return, the steps are simply reversed.

Engineered to support kayaks and canoes up to 250 lbs., it's now made with fully-welded square marine-grade aluminum tubing and receiver pockets for maximum rigidity and strength. Nylatron rollers and a stainless steel brake winch and cable were added to ensure moving parts will operate smoothly for years to come with very little maintenance.

It can be mounted to wood and metal docks, and concrete or stone with professional advice.

The Golden Kayak Launch is available in five- and seven-step ladder models, with 4' or 6' travel distances. The bunks are fully adjustable for a custom or common fit, depending on the application.