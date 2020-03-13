Organizers postpone 2020 Palm Beach International Boat Show

Show organizers of the 2020 Palm Beach International Boat Show and Superyacht Show Palm Beach announced today that the 35th annual show set for March 26-29 has been postponed until further notice.

“Effectively immediately, the Palm Beach International Boat Show and Superyacht Show Palm Beach have been postponed until further notice. Adhering to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and City of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James’ recommendation to suspend all mass gatherings over contagion concerns, we fully support the decision as the health and safety of our visitors, community, exhibitors, staff and vendors is our top priority," Andrew Doole, president of Informa Market U.S. Boat Shows and George Gentile, president of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County said in a joint statement. "We are currently working with the City of West Palm Beach to identify a new date. We wish to thank our city officials and the boating community for their ongoing support."

Organizers said updates will be posted on show websites as details become available.