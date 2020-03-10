Congresswoman visits Ilmor Engineering

Congresswoman Haley Stevens (MI-11) visited Ilmor in Plymouth, Mich. on Monday as a part of her Manufacturing Monday series. The series is focused on the Congresswoman’s visits with manufacturers from Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. Ilmor’s Plymouth headquarters is the hub of recreational marine engine design and is home to over 100 employees.

NMMA said facility visits with elected officials are an important opportunity to highlight the recreational boating industry and the association encourages all members to work with elected officials to schedule a tour.

Ilmor president Paul Ray led the visit by hosting Congresswoman Stevens and Ilmor leadership for a brief presentation on company operations and issues facing the recreational boating industry in Michigan. Discussions centered on workforce development along with sharing Ilmor’s environmental commitment and ways to reduce the carbon impact caused by recreational boating. Ray noted it is vital to continue programs that help attract talent to Michigan and maintain growth for the recreational boating industry.

After meeting with leadership, Congresswoman Steven’s toured the Ilmor facility and spoke with employees to learn more about their role.

“Thank you to Representative Stevens for recognizing the vital role manufacturing plays in our current economy,” said Ray. “Our team takes a tremendous amount of pride in every part we produce, and we were honored to be able to share that commitment to perfection with Representative Stevens and her staff.”

