Yamaha names Duane Kuck 2020 Marine Industry Champion

Duane Kuck, CEO, Regal Boats, became the first annual recipient of the Yamaha Marine Industry Champion award on Thurs., Feb. 13, during the 2020 Miami International Boat Show. The award recognizes individuals who work tirelessly to protect, encourage and grow the marine industry. Kuck’s immediate and unwavering support of the relief efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian and his advocacy efforts highlight his commitment to boating, fishing and communities that foster life on the water.

“After Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas, Duane and his wife Cindy took immediate action to help, privately funding three helicopter search and rescue missions to help evacuate the people who were stranded in the areas most affected by the storm,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit. “His involvement with Boat PAC helps us raise a stronger voice in D.C. about the issues affecting our industry. True stewards of his family’s legacy in the marine industry, Duane and Cindy’s actions and involvement are fueled by integrity, loyalty and a drive to do the right thing. Duane was a natural choice for Yamaha’s first annual Industry Champion award.”