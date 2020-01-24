Hatteras Yachts announces senior management succession

Hatteras | Cabo Yachts, LLC, announced that it has named board member Gary Smith as chief executive officer and Dave Goodman as chief financial officer of Hatteras Yachts.

Smith, who has been advising the company as a board member, joins Hatteras’ management having most recently led the highly successful renewal and sale of Polartec LLC, the global manufacturer of technical and performance fabrics. Previously Smith served as president of Timberland’s Outdoor Group as well as being a partner at McKinsey & Co.

Goodman brings to Hatteras years of industry experience having previously served as CFO of yacht manufacturer The Hinckley Company. Having started his professional career at Pricewaterhouse Coopers, he also served as CFO of Christie’s International and VP of Sony Music Entertainment.

“Hatteras has a tremendous and loyal customer community who are passionate about the product and its legacy,” said Smith. “I look forward to working alongside the management team, skilled craftsmen and dedicated workforce to help them continue delivering the highest quality, differentiated luxury motor yachts and convertible sport fishing boats in the industry.”

Goodman added, “Having spent an important part of my career in the luxury yachting industry, I am excited to work with Gary and the Hatteras team to build on Hatteras’ outstanding heritage and help drive the company on its next phase of progress.”

“We are delighted to welcome these highly accomplished professionals to the Hatteras team,” said Gregory L. Segall, CEO of Hatteras’ controlling shareholder Versa Capital Management, LLC (“Versa”). “Gary is a thoughtful, proven and highly successful executive with extensive experience in global manufacturing, branding and strategy. Having worked closely with him over many years, we have first-hand knowledge of his ability to collaboratively lead and grow this business. The board is confident Gary and Dave are excellent choices to lead Hatteras as it pursues its next stage of growth and continuing revitalization.”

Smith succeeds Kelly Grindle who has resigned to pursue other opportunities after helping guide Hatteras through a renewal phase.