Brunswick names new Aluminum Boat Group president

Brunswick Corporation named Andy Thompson president of its Aluminum Boat Group division effective immediately. Thompson will oversee all commercial and operational aspects of the Aluminum Boat Group division, which includes brands Harris, Crestliner, Lund, Lowe, Thunder Jet and Princecraft. Thompson succeeds Dirk Hyde who will be retiring later this summer after more than 30 years with the company.

Prior to joining Brunswick, Thompson was the Chief Operating Officer for REV Fire Group and has decades of executive experience in transformation and growth from various industries including defense, aerospace, medical, industrial automation and automotive. Thompson also brings deep operational efficiency expertise holding a Six Sigma Black Belt and LEAN Manufacturing Green Belt designations.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join Brunswick Corporation and work with an exceptional team of leaders and elite portfolio of products,” said Thompson. “I look forward to immersing myself in the company culture, establishing relationships with the dealer network and building on the tremendous success of the Aluminum Boat Group.”

“We are thrilled to have Andy join Brunswick and lead the Aluminum Boat Group. Andy brings a strong experience base in developing, manufacturing, and selling complex mobility solutions, as well as a track record of leadership and delivery. I am confident he will add great value, building on the success of the industry-leading brands within the division and more broadly for Brunswick,” said Aine Denari, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “We also want to thank Dirk for his three decades of immeasurable leadership at Brunswick managing our award-winning brands and for all that he has done as an advocate for the marine industry.”