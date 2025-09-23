Seattle Boat Company begins Lake Tapps Marina rebuild

The StaffSeptember 23, 2025
Lake Tapps Marina

Seattle Boat Company has launched the rebuild of its Lake Tapps Marina, a full renovation project designed to modernize facilities and improve customer amenities at the Lake Tapps boating hub in Washington.

Planned improvements include a showroom, expanded service and storage capacity, a membership-only Boat Club, and the addition of the Big Swell Proshop. A limited number of SkyLaunch spots will also be available, along with a fuel dock for approved users.

While construction is underway, Seattle Boat is continuing to serve customers through temporary operations and complimentary valet service at its Kent facility.

“We know how important Lake Tapps is to our boating families, and this rebuild represents our commitment to making it even better,” said Jeff Bohling, co-president of Seattle Boat Company. “In the meantime, our customers can continue to expect the same level of care and support from our team throughout construction.”

