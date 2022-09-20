NMMA’s Robert Newsome appointed to National Boating Safety Advisory Committee

Last week, Robert Newsome, NMMA’s senior vice president of operations, was sworn in to the National Boating Safety Advisory Committee (NBSAC), following his appointment to the Federal Advisory Committee by the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

NBSAC provides advice and recommendations to the Secretary of Homeland Security through the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy on matters relating to national boating safety.

NMMA works closely with the USCG and advocates on safety issues on behalf of its members, and Newsome’s involvement on the Committee will ensure a voice for the broader recreational boating industry. Newsome also represents the industry on matters of boating safety as Chairman of the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) and on the Board of Directors of the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC).

The NBSAC was established under the Federal Boat Safety Act of 1971. The law requires the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Commandant of the Coast Guard by delegation, to consult with the Committee in prescribing Federal regulations, and regarding other major boating safety matters.