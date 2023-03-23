Boating Industry names 2023 40 Under 40

After much anticipation and excitement, Boating Industry is proud to name and honor the 2023 Boating Industry 40 Under 40.

As part of the Top 100 Awards program, the seventh annual Boating Industry 40 Under 40 highlights and honors young professionals across all segments of the recreational marine industry, who continuously demonstrate strong leadership and passion in their respective organization’s roles and for the industry as a whole.

“It’s young professionals like those honored in this year’s 40 Under 40 that make me so excited for the future of the recreational boating industry,” Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief and Top 100 Program Director Adam Quandt said. “While no simple task to select with each year of the program bringing stronger and stronger nominations, the 2023 40 Under 40 were selected for their multitude of accomplishments and strengths, as well as their passion for the recreational boating industry and their promise to bring the industry into the future.”

You can read all about this year’s 40 Under 40 honorees in the March/April issue of Boating Industry.

The 2023 Boating Industry 40 Under 40 will be honored in-person later this year, during the invite-only Top 100 Awards Gala on the final evening of the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT in Dallas, Texas.