Regal unveils two new models for 2021

Regal Marine unveiled their all-new models, the 36 XO and 36 Grande Coupe, on a live stream to the public. This was the first time in Regal’s history that new models have been introduced this way.

According to Regal North American Sales Manager, Jake Kuck, “the 36 XO and the 36 Grande Coupe are two of the most forward-thinking models we’ve produced and two of Regal’s most innovative yachts in our 50-year history. They are designed to be a premier cross-over, a true culmination of overnighting and day boating. With the versatile bow seating, the ability to have sterndrive or outboard power, and the luxuriously appointed cabin, both of these models will appeal to various types of boaters.”

Regal said the versatile layout of the 36 XO starts at the transom, with a low-to-the-water wraparound swim platform, featuring wings on both sides of the Yamaha outboards. Or, boaters have the power of choice with sterndrive engines on the 36 Grande Coupe, offering an expansive, full-beam swim platform and available PowerPlatform.

“These all-new products follow in the footsteps of our 35 Sport Coupe, which was an industry-changing and best selling model. One of my favorite features, similar to the 35 Sport Coupe, is the wide-open cockpit layout. However, with the new 36 XO and 36 Grande Coupe, you can get the best of both worlds: opt for the standard wide-open cockpit or extend your days out on the water with the glass enclosure upgrade. So no matter how you enjoy boating, inside or out, the upper salon, galley, and aft seating all come together seamlessly in one expansive space,” said Paul Kuck, Vice President of Product Development & Manufacturing.

The cabin features a forward stateroom with ample storage and enough room to access the bed from both sides. The aft cabin offers a relaxing environment with convertible face-to-face seating that can be easily transformed into a queen bed. The head of the 36 XO and 36 Grande Coupe features an expansive walk-in shower and spa-like qualities throughout.