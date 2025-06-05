Formula Boats partners with Marine Trades Institute

The Marine Trades Institute has announced a partnership with Formula Boats of Decatur, Indiana, to establish the Formula Boats Marine Service Technology Workshop. This is the first naming opportunity announcement in the Institute’s future Marine Service Technology School facility, scheduled to commence construction this spring.

The 3,100 square foot workshop will be a hands-on, skilled trades educational incubator bearing the Formula Boats name and reflecting its core values. Formula Boats also donated $100,000 to the Marine Trades Institute.

“Sometimes in our travels in the marine industry, we interact with leaders of organizations who just mesh so positively with what we do and our institution’s mission,” said Nikki Storey, president of Marine Trades Institute. “That was the case when I first met Scott Porter. Over the past couple of years, he and the Formula Boats Team have developed a truly caring and supportive relationship with our Institute and our students. Whether it’s their Student Success scholarship, sponsoring our Surge event and providing a boat, offering to help with a morale-lifting lunch, or this amazing naming opportunity, they are willing to support us in carrying out our mission.”

“We have always been impressed with the Institute and became first involved by establishing the scholarship,” said Scott Porter, president of Formula Boats. “Witnessing the progress our scholarship recipient made and how it helps our industry inspired us to renew the scholarship again this year. Their plan to double their enrollment will help address the marine-skilled trade workforce shortage. This is something we want to be an active partner in, and it motivated the Formula leadership team to support this project with this naming opportunity.”