Boat Fix partners with America’s Boating Club

Boat Fix, a recreational boating telematics company that provides a combination of remote monitoring, GPS tracking, theft prevention/recovery and 24/7 live customer support, announced its collaboration with America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons, the nation’s largest and oldest volunteer recreational boating safety nonprofit. Under the terms of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Boat Fix will provide Club members with its vessel monitoring hardware at a discount and offer a free year of the Boat Fix monitoring service.



“One of our primary core values is to promote safe, secure, stress-free boating and, in that regard, we are perfectly aligned with the values of America’s Boating Club,” said Steve Pitsos, CEO, Boat Fix. “Whether through the in-depth education and vessel safety checks the Club provides or the 24/7 monitoring and mechanical help line we offer, both organizations strive to give boaters exceptional peace of mind. Together, Club members will be able to cruise in comfort knowing that Boat Fix is watching out for them.”



“For well over a hundred years, America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons has been educating boaters from beginners to seasoned cruisers,” said Chief Commander Ralph Bernard. “Our members come for the education but stay for the fun. The Boat Fix monitoring device and subscription is another reason to join and a fantastic benefit for our members. Beyond the technology, we know that Boat Fix will be a great partner and look forward to Boat Fix CEO Steve Pitsos speaking to the hundreds of members that will be attending our annual meeting in Orlando this February.”

