NMTA awards $15K in grants to support boating accessibility and education
The Northwest Marine Trade Association (NMTA) announced that its Grow Boating Committee has awarded $15,500 in grants to 14 organizations dedicated to improving boating access and experiences in the Pacific Northwest.
Funded through space rental fees from the Seattle Boat Show, NMTA’s Grow Boating program has provided over $2 million in grants and promotion since 2003, supporting initiatives that promote boating throughout the region. In the past nine years,70 organizations have benefited from this funding.
The Grow Boating grant program exemplifies NMTA’s commitment to making boating more accessible and inclusive,” said George Harris, NMTA president and CEO. “We’re proud to support these remarkable organizations, helping them inspire new generations of boaters and share the joy of being on the water.”
These grants enable programs that reach underserved communities, support adaptive and youth boating initiatives, and improve critical infrastructure.
The organizations receiving grants are:
- Anacortes Waterfront Alliance: To provide free community access to kayaks, paddleboards, rowboats, and sailboats during the summer.
- Angling 4 Autism Society: To offer fishing experiences for individuals and families with autism and/or neurodiversities.
- Bellingham Sailing Foundation: To assist with the construction of a new boating ramp at Squalicum Harbor Marina.
- Blue and Gold Association of University of Washington Navy ROTC: To support University of Washington ROTC boating programs, such as the Sail Training Program, not funded by the Navy.
- Campus Life: To facilitate summer boating days for at-risk and underserved youth, including tubing and wakeboarding activities.
- Footloose Sailing Association: To provide sailing opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
- Friends of Bainbridge Island High School Sailing: To sponsor sailors from low-income families.
- Gig Harbor Junior Sailing: To fund their 2025 sailing scholarships.
- Renton Sailing Center: To purchase 24 new lifejackets.
- Sail Kingston Cove: To provide sailing and water safety instruction for youth through high school.
- Sail Sand Point: To offer full scholarships for low-income youth or youth from underserved communities.
- SEASTR: To empower women through boating programs and foster interest in maritime activities.
- Sisters in Action Sports: To expand SAS Wake/Surf Days in 2025 for women and girls.
- Washington Yacht Club: To host a spring sailing event introducing underrepresented students to the sport.