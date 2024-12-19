NMTA awards $15K in grants to support boating accessibility and education

The Northwest Marine Trade Association (NMTA) announced that its Grow Boating Committee has awarded $15,500 in grants to 14 organizations dedicated to improving boating access and experiences in the Pacific Northwest.

Funded through space rental fees from the Seattle Boat Show, NMTA’s Grow Boating program has provided over $2 million in grants and promotion since 2003, supporting initiatives that promote boating throughout the region. In the past nine years,70 organizations have benefited from this funding.

The Grow Boating grant program exemplifies NMTA’s commitment to making boating more accessible and inclusive,” said George Harris, NMTA president and CEO. “We’re proud to support these remarkable organizations, helping them inspire new generations of boaters and share the joy of being on the water.”

These grants enable programs that reach underserved communities, support adaptive and youth boating initiatives, and improve critical infrastructure.

The organizations receiving grants are: