MRAA names 2024 ‘Great Dealerships to Work For’
The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has named this year’s marine industry Great Dealerships to Work For. Twenty-eight dealerships were honored on December 10, at Dealer Week 2024, the association’s annual conference and expo, in Orlando, Fla.
The Certified Dealers qualified for the acknowledgement by earning an overall score of 90% or better on the MRAA Certified Dealership Program’s annual Employee Satisfaction Survey. Administered anonymously through the MRAA, the survey asks Certified Dealership employees to answer 32 ranking questions about overall satisfaction regarding their unique dealership’s customer relations, employee satisfaction, leadership, management and reputation.
After their employees complete the survey, and the dealership receives its 13-page survey report, the entire team meets to discuss what the dealership is doing well and critical areas for improvement to enhance employee culture.
“2024 has been a year of unprecedented challenges, making it even more crucial to prioritize employee satisfaction and retention,” said Stevie Cook, MRAA Dealership Certification Manager. “Our Certified Dealers have risen to the occasion, effectively utilizing the Employee Satisfaction Survey to foster strong employee relationships and a positive workplace culture. By addressing issues and implementing solutions, they’re not only improving employee lives but also driving business success.”
The 2023 Great Dealerships to Work For are:
- 3A Marine Service, Hingham, Mass.
- Action WaterSports Texas , Fort Worth, Texas
- All Seasons Marine Works, Rowayton, Conn.
- Breath’s Boats & Motors, Bay St. Louis, Miss.
- Buxton Marine, Lewisville, Texas
- Clark Marine, Manchester, Maine
- Colorado Boat Center, Johnstown, Colo.
- Desmasdon’s Boatworks, Pointe au Baril, Ontario, Canada
- Futrell Marine NWA, Rogers, Arkansas
- Galati Yacht Sales, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Great Bay Marine, Islip Terrace, N.Y.
- Lighthouse Harbor Marine, Islip Terrace, N.Y.
- Off Shore Marine, Branchville, N.J.
- Overby Marine, Littleton, N.C.
- Port Harbor – Raymond, Raymond, Maine
- Port Harbor – Rockport, Rockport, Maine
- Regal & Nautique of Orlando, Orlando, Fla.
- Riverside Marine, Essex, Md.
- Russell Marine – Real Island, Equality, Ala.
- Russell Marine – The Ridge, Alexander City, Ala.
- Shady Creek Marina, El Dorado, Kan.
- South Florida Marine, Boynton Beach, Fla.
- Strong’s Marine – Southampton, Southampton, N.Y.
- Superior Boat Repair, Rancho Cordova, Calif.
- Taylor’s South Shore Marina, Waynesville, Ohio
- The Boat House – Naples, Naples, Fla.
- The Boathouse – Port Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Fla.
- Trexler’s Marine, Moultonborough, N.H.
New for 2024, the MRAA recognized the top three GDTWF award recipients in three separate size categories: Small Group, Mid Group and Large Group. They are:
Top 3 Small Group:
- Breath’s Boats & Motors
- Trexler’s Marine
- Taylor’s South Shore Marina
Top 3 Mid Group
- South Florida Marine
- Lighthouse Harbor Marina
- Overby Marine
Top 3 Large Group
- Buxton Marine
- Russell Marine, The Ridge
- Riverside Marine