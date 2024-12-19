MRAA names 2024 ‘Great Dealerships to Work For’

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has named this year’s marine industry Great Dealerships to Work For. Twenty-eight dealerships were honored on December 10, at Dealer Week 2024, the association’s annual conference and expo, in Orlando, Fla.

The Certified Dealers qualified for the acknowledgement by earning an overall score of 90% or better on the MRAA Certified Dealership Program’s annual Employee Satisfaction Survey. Administered anonymously through the MRAA, the survey asks Certified Dealership employees to answer 32 ranking questions about overall satisfaction regarding their unique dealership’s customer relations, employee satisfaction, leadership, management and reputation.

After their employees complete the survey, and the dealership receives its 13-page survey report, the entire team meets to discuss what the dealership is doing well and critical areas for improvement to enhance employee culture.

“2024 has been a year of unprecedented challenges, making it even more crucial to prioritize employee satisfaction and retention,” said Stevie Cook, MRAA Dealership Certification Manager. “Our Certified Dealers have risen to the occasion, effectively utilizing the Employee Satisfaction Survey to foster strong employee relationships and a positive workplace culture. By addressing issues and implementing solutions, they’re not only improving employee lives but also driving business success.”

The 2023 Great Dealerships to Work For are:

3A Marine Service, Hingham, Mass.

Action WaterSports Texas , Fort Worth, Texas

All Seasons Marine Works, Rowayton, Conn.

Breath’s Boats & Motors, Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Buxton Marine, Lewisville, Texas

Clark Marine, Manchester, Maine

Colorado Boat Center, Johnstown, Colo.

Desmasdon’s Boatworks, Pointe au Baril, Ontario, Canada

Futrell Marine NWA, Rogers, Arkansas

Galati Yacht Sales, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Great Bay Marine, Islip Terrace, N.Y.

Lighthouse Harbor Marine, Islip Terrace, N.Y.

Off Shore Marine, Branchville, N.J.

Overby Marine, Littleton, N.C.

Port Harbor – Raymond, Raymond, Maine

Port Harbor – Rockport, Rockport, Maine

Regal & Nautique of Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Riverside Marine, Essex, Md.

Russell Marine – Real Island, Equality, Ala.

Russell Marine – The Ridge, Alexander City, Ala.

Shady Creek Marina, El Dorado, Kan.

South Florida Marine, Boynton Beach, Fla.

Strong’s Marine – Southampton, Southampton, N.Y.

Superior Boat Repair, Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Taylor’s South Shore Marina, Waynesville, Ohio

The Boat House – Naples, Naples, Fla.

The Boathouse – Port Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Trexler’s Marine, Moultonborough, N.H.

New for 2024, the MRAA recognized the top three GDTWF award recipients in three separate size categories: Small Group, Mid Group and Large Group. They are:

Top 3 Small Group:

Breath’s Boats & Motors Trexler’s Marine Taylor’s South Shore Marina

Top 3 Mid Group

South Florida Marine Lighthouse Harbor Marina Overby Marine

Top 3 Large Group