NMMA seeks 2025 Miami Innovation Award entries

Adam QuandtNovember 26, 2024

NMMA is currently seeking entries for the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International boat Show Innovation Awards, an industry program to honor and recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new products to the market. Returning to the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the Innovation Awards celebrate excellence across 21 product categories.

The awards program offers companies a chance to put products in the spotlight and demonstrate its innovation to a global audience. Complete details, including requirements and regulations, can be reviewed on the program webpage.

Winners will be recognized during the annual Industry Breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

ENTER HERE

