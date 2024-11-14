Marine Marketers of America announce 2025 leadership team

Marine Marketers of America (MMA), the voice for marketing professionals in the recreational marine industry, announced the election of new officers and the appointment of new board members.

Alisdair Martin, marine industry consultant, has been elected as the new president of the association and succeeds Courtney Chalmers, vice president of marketing for Boats Group, who previously held the position. Abbey Heimensen, vice president of marketing for MarineMax, will continue in her role as MMA’s vice president. Katy Fairman, Director of Marketing & Business Development at Boatyard, will serve as the association’s secretary and Dana Koman, Patrick Industries Director of Aftermarket Strategy and Business Development, Marine, treasurer.

“I am honored to have been chosen for this role and to work alongside such outstanding leaders as we continue to support and inspire marketing professionals across hundreds of member brands in the recreational marine industry,” Martin said.

New board members serving three-year terms include:

Rene Moore, Brand Manager at Monterey and Blackfin Boats

Freya Olson, Sr. Director of Engagement for the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas

They join a board that includes Leslie Zlotnick, Marketing Division Manager at Yamaha Watercraft.

Stephanie Vatalaro, SVP Strategy and Operations at RBBF. Victor Gonzalez, CMO Sportsman Boats / Phenom Yachts. Romina Bompani, Head of marketing, Superyacht Monaco. Brian Chandler, CEO Commonwealth PR. Katie Freeburn, Senior Marketing Manager, Freedom Boat Club, Brunswick Brunswick Corp.

“We’ve experienced remarkable membership growth over the past two years, and our momentum continues to build,” said Martin. “Now more than ever, it’s essential to foster community among marketers in our industry. We encourage everyone in a marketing role at a marine brand to join our group.”

“Our new leadership team will drive the industry forward through these core objectives. We will promote innovation and champion excellence through our Neptune Awards Program, foster continuous professional development of our members through education and mentorship, and strengthen our community by connecting industry marketers through exceptional networking events.”