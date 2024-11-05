ORR to host outdoor recreation economic data webinar

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) is inviting industry stakeholders to join them for a webinar following the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account Release of the 2023 outdoor recreation data on November 20, 2024.

This will be the seventh year of the BEA release of the latest national and state level data on the outdoor recreation economy. This data is vital to showing the outdoor industry’s significant impact on the economy, job creation, and contribution to the health and vitality of the nation. During the webinar, panelists will be unpacking the economic data from the release with outdoor recreation industry experts and economists from the BEA.

Free registration is required to participate in the ORR webinar on November 20, 2024.