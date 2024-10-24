Marine Marketers of America accepting entries for 2024 Neptune Awards

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) is now accepting entries for the 2024 Neptune Awards competition, a recognition program of marketing communications for marine marketers in North America.

The annual contest, now in its 17th year, is open to any company or organization producing and publishing marine industry marketing work between January 1 and December 8, 2024. Entries will be accepted through December 8. The winners will be announced in February 2025. The Neptune Awards Ceremony will take place live in February 2025 at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

“Accepting a Neptune award provides a sense of pride and recognition for all those involved,” said Leslie Zlotnick, Yamaha WaterCraft Marketing Manager. “Beyond bragging rights, winning means your work was seen, it resonated and rose above the competition. Isn’t that what all marketers strive for?”

Categories include Marketing Collaboration, Best Use of AI, Social Media Campaign, Integrated Marketing Campaign, and Video Series. For a complete list of Neptune Award categories, visit https://www.marinemarketersofamerica.org/neptunes-2024.

New for this year, the organization added the Marketing Team of the Year award to recognize the outstanding work of dynamic, strategic marketing teams within a marine organization. Returning for 2024 is the Industry Rising Star award – honoring an emerging marketing leader with five years’ experience or less, who has demonstrated significant growth and impact in his or her marine industry segment.

Additionally, a best-in-show “King Neptune” will be awarded to the top entry among all categories.

“The Neptune Awards recognize the most outstanding marketers and marketing campaigns in the marine industry, inspiring us all to continue driving forward,” said MMA President-elect Alisdair Martin, founder of the AM consultancy. “Built on a foundation of innovation and passion, our industry thrives on the exceptional work showcased by the Neptune Awards. We’re thrilled to celebrate the remarkable campaigns and initiatives that are shaping the future of marine marketing and elevating the boating industry to new heights.”

The submissions will be scored by panels of independent judges following established criteria. More than 75 marketing professionals from throughout the industry served as judges for the 2023 awards and found it to be a very rewarding and educational experience.

If you are a marketing professional and would like to join our judging panel, please email Alisdair Martin at alisdairmartin@gmail.com for more information. The rules are structured so that no one can judge in a category in which there would be a conflict of interest.

A link to the new Neptune Awards entry portal and complete program details are available at https://www.marinemarketersofamerica.org/neptunes-2024.