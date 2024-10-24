Legend Boats names new VP

Legend Boats announced the appointment of Jesse Davis as Vice President of Duhamel and Dewar Inc., effective immediately.

Davis, formerly the Director of Sales and Marketing, steps into this role following nearly 20 years of dedicated service in a variety of capacities at Legend Boats. Reporting directly to the CEOs, he will oversee all functions and business units within the company.

Throughout his career with Legend, Davis has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and success. His leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the marine industry have been pivotal in expanding Legend’s footprint and enhancing its reputation for delivering exceptional products and customer experiences.

“Jesse has been a driving force behind key initiatives that have shaped Legend Boats into what it is today,” said Jamie Dewar, Co-CEO of Legend Boats. “His proven leadership, strategic mindset and unwavering dedication to our values have consistently pushed our company forward. I have every confidence that Jesse will continue to elevate Legend as we enter a new chapter of growth.”

“Jesse’s commitment to Legend Boats, along with his extensive experience across multiple areas of the business, makes him the ideal leader for this role,” said Marc Duhamel, CEO of Legend Boats. “His passion for our brand, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to our team and customers make him the perfect choice to lead us into the future.”