NMMA announces 2025-2026 board of directors

During its Board meetings at the 2024 International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) earlier this month, NMMA held biennial elections for its three manufacturing Divisional Boards: the Boat Manufacturers Division (BMD), Engine Manufacturers Division (EMD) and Marine Accessory and Components Division (MACD). These elections form each Divisional Board, as well as appoint individuals to represent the respective division on NMMA’s Board of Directors.

New individuals joining the NMMA Board of Directors include Ben Duke (Polaris Marine), Tommy Hancock (Sportsman Boats), and Rob Parmentier (Sailfish Boats).

The Executive Committee of the NMMA Board is led by Chairperson Bill Yeargin (Correct Craft), Vice Chair Craig Clawson (Magic Tilit Trailers), Treasurer Aine Denari (Brunswick/Navico Group), Secretary Ben Speciale (Yamaha Marine) and Immediate Past Chair Steve Heese (Chris Craft). The Executive Committee also includes representatives from each of the three manufacturing member divisions: Tommy Hancock (Sportsman Boats), Matt Peat (Transhield) and Mike Lindberg (Ilmor).

“We are thrilled with the newly elected divisional board members as they each bring unique strengths and expertise to the table to guide the direction and impact of the association and the entire recreational boating industry,” said Bill Yeargin, NMMA board chairman and Correct Craft CEO. “Their passion for the success of our collective industry is evident through their willingness to dedicate time and effort to Board service.”

A full list of NMMA’s Board of Directors may be found at https://www.nmma.org/about-us/board.