Discover Boating hosts special event for media, influencers

As part of Discover Boating’s ongoing media relations efforts to generate boating-related news coverage, the brand recently hosted top-tier consumer lifestyle media and content creators on the water in Santa Barbara, Calif. and Charleston, S.C.

Attendees, including GQ, Ebony, Travel + Leisure, Refinery29, Conde Nast Traveler, Time, Women’s Health, Forbes editors and contributors, alongside social media influencers, experienced boating first-hand with relaxing sunset cruises while learning about Discover Boating resources available to help people get on the water.