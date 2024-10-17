Allied Strategic Partners acquires Prairie Creek Marina

Allied Strategic Partners (ASP), a Dallas-based private asset management firm, announced the purchase of Prairie Creek Marina, located on Beaver Lake, in Rogers, Arkansas. As part of the acquisition, Blue Harbor Management, a subsidiary of ASP, will oversee the management and operations of Prairie Creek Marina.

Founded nearly three decades ago by Craig Smith, Prairie Creek Marina has been under the stewardship of the Smith family for over 30 years. What began as a single dock has flourished into a marina with over 750 boat slips, making it a cornerstone of the Northwest Arkansas boating community. The marina is known for fostering deep-rooted connections with its customers and creating a lasting legacy of service.

“We are truly honored that Craig and Renee Smith have trusted Allied Strategic Partners to be the new stewards of Prairie Creek Marina and to have an opportunity to add to the wonderful legacy which they have created,” said Quinn Heidenreich, Managing Partner of ASP.

In addition to its 750 wet slips, Prairie Creek Marina boasts amenities such as 45 jet ski ports, boat rentals, a ship’s store, gas and diesel fuel pumps, and a popular floating restaurant. Situated on the western shore of Beaver Lake, the marina is located just five miles from downtown Rogers and is the closest marina to the rapidly growing Northwest Arkansas metro area, offering convenience and accessibility.

“Prairie Creek Marina is truly a beautiful location with fantastic amenities and tremendous potential,” said Tara Dwyer, Vice President of Operations with Blue Harbor Management. “It is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of premier marinas, and we look forward to further enhancing the customer experience at Prairie Creek Marina.”